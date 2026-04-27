Iran FM Araghchi Arrives In Russia For Talks With Putin

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has traveled to Russia for talks on Tehran-Moscow relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported today (Monday) that Araghchi arrived in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. He is scheduled to meet and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador to Moscow, said that during the visit, Araghchi would discuss the latest developments following the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel with Putin.

Araghchi's trip comes after meetings with senior officials in Pakistan and Oman.

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