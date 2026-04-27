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ECOWAS Pushes for Unified Regional Effort to Eradicate Malaria
(MENAFN) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has urged member countries to strengthen coordinated regional policies aimed at fully eliminating malaria, according to reports.
The appeal came during the 27th Ordinary Meeting of Health Ministers held in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where officials, health experts, and international partners gathered for a two-day discussion focused on tackling the disease.
The meeting is part of broader regional efforts to reduce malaria’s impact across West Africa, bringing together policymakers and technical stakeholders to improve cooperation in public health strategies.
In an opening message, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio emphasized that the objective of the gathering is to reinforce collective action against one of the region’s most persistent health challenges, according to reports.
He also highlighted the importance of developing stronger and more innovative health systems supported by reliable data in order to move beyond controlling malaria toward its complete eradication.
Sierra Leone’s Health Minister Austin Demby noted that political commitment to integrating health into long-term development planning has increased across the region.
However, he warned that global progress in combating malaria has slowed since 2015, pointing to reduced international funding and the growing impact of climate change on disease transmission patterns.
Demby called for greater domestic investment, innovative approaches, and stronger healthcare systems to improve preparedness and response capabilities throughout West Africa, according to reports.
The appeal came during the 27th Ordinary Meeting of Health Ministers held in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where officials, health experts, and international partners gathered for a two-day discussion focused on tackling the disease.
The meeting is part of broader regional efforts to reduce malaria’s impact across West Africa, bringing together policymakers and technical stakeholders to improve cooperation in public health strategies.
In an opening message, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio emphasized that the objective of the gathering is to reinforce collective action against one of the region’s most persistent health challenges, according to reports.
He also highlighted the importance of developing stronger and more innovative health systems supported by reliable data in order to move beyond controlling malaria toward its complete eradication.
Sierra Leone’s Health Minister Austin Demby noted that political commitment to integrating health into long-term development planning has increased across the region.
However, he warned that global progress in combating malaria has slowed since 2015, pointing to reduced international funding and the growing impact of climate change on disease transmission patterns.
Demby called for greater domestic investment, innovative approaches, and stronger healthcare systems to improve preparedness and response capabilities throughout West Africa, according to reports.
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