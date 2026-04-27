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Report Claims Internal IDF Friction Over Lebanon, Iran Operations
(MENAFN) Senior Israeli military officials have reportedly accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to shift responsibility for setbacks in Lebanon and the limited outcomes of recent tensions with Iran.
According to the report, unnamed officials said Netanyahu’s public statement that he had ordered the military to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks was primarily aimed at domestic audiences, rather than reflecting any actual change in operational directives.
Netanyahu had announced on Saturday night that he instructed the army to intensify strikes on Hezbollah positions following alleged ceasefire violations and cross-border attacks from Lebanon. However, military officials cited in the report said the subsequent operations were consistent with existing rules of engagement and remained confined to southern Lebanon, without escalation in scope or intensity.
They described the prime minister’s remarks as a “smokescreen,” insisting that no new operational orders had been issued and that military activity continued under previously established guidelines.
The officials further argued that Netanyahu was attempting to portray the army as responsible for unmet political expectations, while the military was acting strictly under directives from the political leadership, according to reports.
The report also stated that Israeli military actions in Lebanon are effectively constrained by ceasefire arrangements associated with US diplomatic involvement, including agreements announced and later extended by US President Donald Trump.
According to the same sources, frustration is growing within Israel’s defense establishment over what they see as political efforts to redirect blame for limited results in Lebanon and the broader outcome of confrontations involving Iran.
The officials also warned that restricted military responses could leave Israeli forces vulnerable to further attacks and may fail to ensure long-term security for communities in northern Israel, as Hezbollah continues to operate under existing ceasefire conditions.
According to the report, unnamed officials said Netanyahu’s public statement that he had ordered the military to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks was primarily aimed at domestic audiences, rather than reflecting any actual change in operational directives.
Netanyahu had announced on Saturday night that he instructed the army to intensify strikes on Hezbollah positions following alleged ceasefire violations and cross-border attacks from Lebanon. However, military officials cited in the report said the subsequent operations were consistent with existing rules of engagement and remained confined to southern Lebanon, without escalation in scope or intensity.
They described the prime minister’s remarks as a “smokescreen,” insisting that no new operational orders had been issued and that military activity continued under previously established guidelines.
The officials further argued that Netanyahu was attempting to portray the army as responsible for unmet political expectations, while the military was acting strictly under directives from the political leadership, according to reports.
The report also stated that Israeli military actions in Lebanon are effectively constrained by ceasefire arrangements associated with US diplomatic involvement, including agreements announced and later extended by US President Donald Trump.
According to the same sources, frustration is growing within Israel’s defense establishment over what they see as political efforts to redirect blame for limited results in Lebanon and the broader outcome of confrontations involving Iran.
The officials also warned that restricted military responses could leave Israeli forces vulnerable to further attacks and may fail to ensure long-term security for communities in northern Israel, as Hezbollah continues to operate under existing ceasefire conditions.
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