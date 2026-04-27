IPL 2026: Langer Frustrated As LSG Fails To Adapt In Home Defeat

Langer rues failure to adapt to pitch conditions

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer expressed deep frustration after his side suffered their fourth consecutive home defeat, losing a closely-fought Super Over thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2026 season on Sunday night. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Langer said the team failed to adapt to changing pitch conditions, which he felt was the key reason behind the defeat.

"It's frustrating. I thought the wicket on the red soil was very good, fast and bouncy, really exciting for cricket. And we didn't adapt today to the black soil, which was slower, lower and spun a little bit," Langer said. He added that the repeated failures at home were disappointing for both players and fans. "I feel for the fans, I feel for our supporters, I feel for everyone who follows us, that we're not adapting to the conditions as well as we should be," he said.

'You have to be hopeful'

Despite the setback, Langer remained optimistic about LSG's playoff chances, stressing the importance of staying positive during a difficult phase. "We're making it hard for ourselves, but you have to be hopeful. We'll keep being positive. We've got seven days off now, so it's a chance to look at things, if we need to make any changes," he said. Langar added, "If you don't stay positive, there is no point being here."

Defends Pooran's Super Over selection

Addressing the decision to send Nicholas Pooran during the Super Over, Langer defended the call, citing the batter's strong record against KKR spinner Sunil Narine. "We knew Sunil Narine would bowl it. If you look at Nicky's (Nicholas Pooran) record, he has seen Narine more than anyone. We felt if anyone could win a Super Over, it's him. You back your best players," he said.

However, Langer admitted that Pooran has been out of form, though he backed the West Indies batter to regain confidence soon. "He's working on it. Even great players go through this. You can't fake confidence. We are working with him every day. Sometimes this is a tough game," he added.

How the thriller unfolded

KKR edged out LSG in a thrilling Super Over clash in IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday night. Chasing a tense finish, LSG needed seven off the final ball when Mohammed Shami launched a six over long-off to force the game into a Super Over.

Earlier, Mohsin Khan's sensational five-wicket haul (5/23) rocked KKR's top order, but Rinku Singh's brilliant unbeaten 83 off 51 balls, featuring seven fours and five sixes, sparked a remarkable recovery. His late onslaught, including four consecutive sixes in the final over, lifted KKR to a competitive 155/7.

In reply, KKR's bowlers combined effectively to keep LSG under pressure throughout, only for Shami's dramatic last-ball strike to push the contest into a nail-biting Super Over. Rinku was also named Player of the match for his superb fifty. (ANI)

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