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Preliminary Data On Early Redemptions (Prepayments)


2026-04-27 02:46:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 27 April 2026
Announcement no. 35/2026
Inside information

Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

Attachment

  • 35_FortIndf20260424JYK

MENAFN27042026004107003653ID1111035107



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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