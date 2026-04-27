PPI For Industrial Sector In February Up 5.33%

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The general Producer Price Index (PPI) for the industrial sector for February 2026 is estimated at 102.19 points, reflecting a 5.33 percent increase compared to the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the index recorded a 10.37 percent decline compared to February 2025.

The relative weights of the four main sectors were as follows:“Mining” (82.46 percent),“Manufacturing” (15.85 percent),“Electricity” (1.16 percent), and“Water” (0.53 percent).

Released by the the National Planning Council, the Mining and Quarrying PPI increased in February 2026 by 5.98 percent compared the previous month. This increase was primarily driven by a 5.99 percent increase in the prices of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, while prices in Other Mining and Quarrying remained flat.

On a year-on-year basis, the Mining and Quarrying PPI for February 2026 decreased by 13.23 percent compared to February 2025. This decline was mainly due to a 13.26 percent decrease in Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, and a 0.10 percent decrease in Other Mining and Quarrying.

An increase of 2.64 percent was recorded in the Manufacturing PPI in February 2026 compared to the previous month. This change resulted from price increase in six groups, increase in one, and one remained flat.

The increases was observed in Basic Metals by 6.65 percent; Refined Petroleum Products by 5.06 percent; Chemicals and Chemical Products by 2.06 percent; Printing and Reproduction of Recorded Media by 0.67 percent; Rubber and Plastics Products by 0.45 percent; and Beverages by 0.02 percent.

On the other hand, the decrease was observed in Food Products by 3.04 percent and Cement and other Non-Metallic Mineral Products by 0.26 percent.

Compared with February 2025, the Manufacturing PPI in February 2026 showed an increase of 4.47 percent. The increases were observed in Chemicals and Chemical Products by 10.05 percent; Food Products by 1.19 percent; Basic Metals by 1.01 percent; and Printing and Reproduction of Recorded Media by 0.16 percent.

On the other hand, a decrease was observed in Rubber and Plastics Products by 6.30 percent; Refined Petroleum Products by 5.64 percent; Beverages by 3.36 percent; and Cement and other Non-Metallic Mineral Products by 1.71 percent.

In the Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air Conditioning Supply sector, the index decreased by 2.13 percent in February compared to January. Compared to February 2025, the index for this sector increased by 0.51 percent.

Similarly, the Water Supply Sector saw its index decrease by 7.76 percent in February 2026 compared to the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the index for this sector decreased by 8.81 percent compared to February 2025.