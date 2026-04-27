Togo Independence Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my sincerest congratulations to the people of Togo as you celebrate the 66th anniversary of your independence.

The United States values the longstanding partnership we share with Togo, built on our mutual commitment to peace and prosperity. As we mark this important occasion, we reaffirm our resolve to work together to advance economic growth and regional stability for the benefit of both our nations. We particularly value Togo's leadership as the African Union mediator for the conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

I send my best wishes to President of the Council Gnassingbé and the people of Togo on your Independence Day.