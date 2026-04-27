The Netherlands National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and the people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the occasion of Koningsdag.

The partnership between the United States and the Netherlands took root in Henry Hudson's early voyages to North America in 1609 on behalf of the Dutch East India Company and grew with the Netherlands' recognition of American independence in 1782. These historic milestones reflect a foundation built on a shared commitment to freedom, democratic governance, and the rule of law – principles that continue to guide our cooperation today.

As close Allies, the United States and the Netherlands stand shoulder to shoulder in advancing security and addressing global challenges. At the same time, our partnership continues to expand across critical areas including trade and investment, semiconductors and emerging technologies, clean energy, and scientific research.

The people-to-people ties between our countries remain a cornerstone of our relationship, reflected in the millions of Americans of Dutch heritage and the enduring cultural connections that unite our societies. Together, we are fostering innovation, promoting prosperity, and building a better future for the next generation.

We extend our best wishes to the people of the Netherlands for a joyful celebration.