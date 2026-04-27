Casino Group Communication

Paris, 27 April 2026

On 17 April 2026, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (GPA) applied for and obtained from a Brazilian civil court a preliminary injunction prohibiting Casino Guichard-Perrachon (Casino) from disposing of the GPA shares Casino indirectly owns.

On 22 April 2026, following Casino's application for reconsideration of this decision, the Court authorised the ongoing sale of its shares in GPA by Obin Holdings Netherlands B.V. (a Casino subsidiary), with the escrow of the sale proceeds.

As of today's date, Casino's indirect stake in GPA stands at 20.44% of the share capital.

Casino intends to appeal the decision of 17 April 2026.

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This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - ... - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

... - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE -... - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

... - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

Attachment

2026-04-27 - PR - GPA