Editor-In-Chief Meets UAE Embassy Charge D'affaires

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Prof. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, welcomed Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Doha Rashid Abdulrahman Al Ali at the newspaper's office yesterday. During the visit, the Charge d'Affaires was briefed on the newspaper's history, mission, and digital initiatives. Discussions also centred on enhancing cooperation between the Embassy and The Peninsula to further strengthen relations.

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