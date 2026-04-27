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Palestinian Local Elections See Uncontested Wins, Strong Turnout
(MENAFN) Palestinian election authorities announced that 197 local councils were filled without competition during recent municipal elections held in parts of the West Bank and in the city of Deir al-Balah. Overall voter participation reached 54 percent, reflecting moderate engagement in the process.
Speaking during a press briefing in Ramallah, the head of the elections body confirmed that voting took place on Saturday to choose representatives for 183 councils.
He noted that approximately 522,000 individuals took part in the vote, with turnout standing at just over half of eligible voters.
According to, the final election outcomes were expected to be released later the same day.
These municipal elections marked the first such vote since the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023. Polling in Deir al-Balah proceeded as the area had experienced comparatively less destruction during the prolonged conflict.
The elections were conducted against the backdrop of a long-standing political split among Palestinian factions dating back to 2007, underscoring the significance of local governance processes in the continued absence of national legislative and presidential elections, as stated by reports.
Speaking during a press briefing in Ramallah, the head of the elections body confirmed that voting took place on Saturday to choose representatives for 183 councils.
He noted that approximately 522,000 individuals took part in the vote, with turnout standing at just over half of eligible voters.
According to, the final election outcomes were expected to be released later the same day.
These municipal elections marked the first such vote since the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023. Polling in Deir al-Balah proceeded as the area had experienced comparatively less destruction during the prolonged conflict.
The elections were conducted against the backdrop of a long-standing political split among Palestinian factions dating back to 2007, underscoring the significance of local governance processes in the continued absence of national legislative and presidential elections, as stated by reports.
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