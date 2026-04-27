Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kitron: Ex Dividend NOK 0.70 Today


2026-04-27 01:01:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.70 as from today, 27.04.2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



MENAFN27042026004107003653ID1111034778



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search