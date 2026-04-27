HM Amit Shah Says 'Didi Is Leaving', Intensifies Attack On Trinamool In Bengal Rally

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whom he referred to as“Didi”, is on her way out of power.

Speaking to IANS during an election rally, he said,“I don't believe that the goons will trust Didi and take their risk. Didi is going, and no one trusts those who are leaving. The police will deal with the goons.”

The remarks came during a rally in West Bengal, where HM Shah continued his criticism of the state government over law and order and political violence, while also positioning the BJP as a stronger alternative in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Home Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's tough stance against terrorism, stating that since 2014, India has responded decisively to terror attacks through military operations, including surgical strikes and air strikes.

Addressing an election rally at Tehatta in Nadia district of West Bengal, HM Shah accused CM Mamata Banerjee and the Congress party of being soft on terrorism. He said,“When Mamata Banerjee and the Congress government were in power, they used to feed biryani to terrorists. In 2014, when the PM Modi government came to power, an attack happened in Uri, we carried out a surgical strike; an attack happened in Pulwama, we conducted an airstrike, and an attack happened in Pahalgam, we carried out Operation Sindoor and wiped out the terrorists. PM Modi has freed this country from terrorism.”

HM Shah further asserted that a future BJP government in West Bengal would take strict action against infiltration and illegal immigration. He said that all infiltrators would be identified and removed from the state, and warned that the BJP would not only clean up electoral rolls but also ensure their removal from Bengal entirely once in power.

He also claimed that the BJP government, if elected, would create a special squad to protect cattle and curb cow smuggling in the state.

Reiterating his broader political message, HM Shah said the BJP has already“freed the country from Naxalism” and would bring similar changes in West Bengal once voted to power, signalling a strong push ahead of the upcoming elections.