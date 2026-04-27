Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan Inflation To Stay Above Target In 2026, IMF Says


2026-04-27 12:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 27. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts inflation in Uzbekistan to remain above the Central Bank's 5% target in 2026 before returning to the target level in 2027, Trend reports.

According to the IMF, inflationary pressures in 2026 will be partly driven by elevated global oil prices amid the situation in the Middle East. At the same time, these pressures are likely to be contained by slower increases in administered prices and temporary support measures, including transport subsidies.

Inflation is projected to decline to the target level in 2027, supported by a tight monetary policy stance, continued structural reforms, and easing external pressures.

For comparison, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) offers a similar but slightly more moderate outlook, projecting inflation to fall to 6.5% by the end of 2026 and gradually converge toward the 5% medium-term target in 2027.

MENAFN27042026000187011040ID1111034738



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search