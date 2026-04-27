Uzbekistan Inflation To Stay Above Target In 2026, IMF Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts inflation in Uzbekistan to remain above the Central Bank's 5% target in 2026 before returning to the target level in 2027, Trend reports.

According to the IMF, inflationary pressures in 2026 will be partly driven by elevated global oil prices amid the situation in the Middle East. At the same time, these pressures are likely to be contained by slower increases in administered prices and temporary support measures, including transport subsidies.

Inflation is projected to decline to the target level in 2027, supported by a tight monetary policy stance, continued structural reforms, and easing external pressures.

For comparison, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) offers a similar but slightly more moderate outlook, projecting inflation to fall to 6.5% by the end of 2026 and gradually converge toward the 5% medium-term target in 2027.