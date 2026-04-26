Heavy Rain Alert For Western TN, Strong Winds Likely Till May 2

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 27 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall across parts of western Tamil Nadu, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Erode, from Friday, with the wet spell expected to continue for at least three days.

According to the latest weather bulletin, widespread rainfall activity is likely across the state between April 30 and May 2, driven by a low-pressure system prevailing over Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions.

Meteorologists said the system is expected to sustain rainfall activity for nearly a week, bringing much-needed precipitation to several districts. The forecast indicates that districts along the Western Ghats, as well as coastal areas in southern Tamil Nadu, will receive moderate rainfall over the next three days starting today.

The impact is expected to be particularly pronounced in the hilly and adjoining regions, where orographic factors could enhance rainfall intensity. In addition, moderate rainfall is likely over the delta districts and coastal belts during the same period.

Authorities have advised residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain cautious, as intermittent spells of rain could lead to waterlogging in certain pockets.

The weather department has also issued a specific alert for May 1 and 2, warning of heavy rainfall in districts such as Salem, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri. These regions may experience intense showers accompanied by gusty winds, raising concerns over localised disruptions.

Alongside rainfall, strong surface winds are expected, with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph in several areas during the rain-bearing period.

Officials have cautioned fishermen and those engaged in outdoor activities to stay updated with weather advisories, as sudden changes in conditions could pose risks.

While the rainfall is expected to bring some relief from prevailing heat conditions, authorities have urged district administrations to remain prepared for any contingencies, including fallen trees, power disruptions, or minor flooding incidents.

The meteorological department continues to monitor the system closely and is expected to issue further updates as the situation evolves.