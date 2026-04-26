Turkmenistan Sees Growth In Number Of Active Bank Cards In April 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 6,398,085 bank cards were active in Turkmenistan as of April 1, 2026, marking a 1.1% increase compared to January 1, 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank shows that Ashgabat alone accounts for nearly 30% of all active cards. Mary and Lebap provinces each account for a significant share, contributing over one million cards, while Dashoguz, Balkan, and Ahal represent more moderate portions of the total. Arkadag comes in with a small share, having only 17,223 cards, which adds up to a slight 2.1% bump since early January.

These figures highlight a clear concentration of bank card usage in urban centers and densely populated areas. While card usage is present in less populated regions, it remains relatively limited in comparison to the more urbanized areas. This distribution reveals a marked centralization of financial activity, with major cities exhibiting higher adoption rates and smaller regions showing lower penetration.

Established in 1991, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan oversees the country's financial system and serves as the primary authority for official banking statistics.