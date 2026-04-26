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James Piazza

James Piazza


2026-04-26 07:06:26
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Liberal Arts Professor of Political Science, Penn State
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James A. Piazza is Liberal Arts Professor of Political Science. His areas of research and teaching specialization include: Terrorism; Counterterrorism; Political Violence; Intrastate Conflict; and the politics of the Middle East and the Islamic World.

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  • –present Professor of Political Science, Pennsylvania State University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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