Housing Figures, Bank Rate In Vogue Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) ( Q1 ) EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.19 in the prior-year quarter.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) (Q1) EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.19 in the prior-year quarter.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) (Q1) EPS of $4.14 compared to $4.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Celestica, Inc. (T) ( Q1 ) EPS of $2.82, compared to $2.56 in the prior-year quarter.

TFI International Inc. (T) ( Q1 ) EPS of 61 cents, compared to $1.09 in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Feb.)

Consumer confidence (April)

Featured Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) ( Q2 ) EPS of $3.09, compared to $2.76 in the prior-year quarter.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) (Q1) EPS of 81 cents, compared to 73 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) (Q1) EPS of $2.13, compared to $2.28 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Aecon Group Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 22 cents, compared to gain of 52 in the prior-year quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.93 in the prior-year quarter.

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of $1.41, compared to loss of $9.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Western Energy Services Corporation. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of eight cents, compared to loss of 63 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Winpak Ltd. (T) (Q2) EPS of 59 cents, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S. Economic Lookahead

Durable-goods orders (March)

Housing starts (delayed report) (Feb.)

Building permits (delayed report) (Feb.)

Housing starts (March)

Building permits (March)

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (March)

Advanced retail inventories (March)

Advanced wholesale inventories (March)

Featured Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ( Q1 ) EPS of $2.63, compared to $2.81 in the prior-year quarter.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (Q3) EPS of $4.07, compared to $3.46 in the prior-year quarter.

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Q1) EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.59 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

BoC Interest Rate Decision (April) The central bank held interest rates steady at 2.25% in March

Featured Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (T) ( Q1 ) EPS of 61 cents, compared to 54 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of seven cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 68 cents, compared to $1.08 in the prior-year quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP) ( Q1 ) EPS of 36 cents, compared to 61 cents in the prior-year quarter.

CGI Inc. (T.A) (Q1) EPS of $2.27, compared to $2.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.80, compared to $2.08 in the prior-year quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) (Q1) EPS of 98 cents, compared to 92 cents the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (April 18)

GDP (Q1)

Personal income (March)

Personal spending (March)

Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) (April)

U.S. leading economic indicators (Feb.)

Featured Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) (Q2) EPS of $1.91, compared to $1.65 in the prior-year quarter.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) (Q1) EPS of $7.62, compared to $3.34 in the prior-year quarter.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) (Q1) EPS of $4.40, compared to $3.73 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (T) (Q1) EPS of $4.55, compared to $3.67 in the prior-year quarter.

AltaGas Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.21, compared to 77 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Aritzia Inc (T) (Q1) EPS of one dollar, compared to $1.11 in the prior-year quarter.

Bombardier Inc. (T.B) (Q1) EPS of 77 cents compared to $4.80 in the prior-year quarter.



Friday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) ( Q1) EPS for $1.50, compared to $1.76 in the prior-year quarter.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) ( Q1) EPS of $1.62, compared to $2.18 in the prior-year quarter.

Linde plc (NASDAQ: LIN) ( Q1) EPS of $4.27, compared to $3.27 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (Feb.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-increased by 45,600 (+0.2%) in January following a decrease of 10,600 (-0.1%) in December. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 33,500 (+0.2%) in January 2026.

GDP (Feb.) Real gross domestic product edged up 0.1% in January, marking a second consecutive monthly increase.

Featured Earnings

ARC Resources Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of 70 cents, compared to 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Air Canada (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 45 cents, compared to gain of 65 cents the prior-year quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of $2.07, compared to $1.97 in the prior-year quarter.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.07, compared to $1.29 in the prior-year quarter.