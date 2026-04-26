Saylor Signals Fresh Bitcoin Buy, Extending Three-Week Buying Pace

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy, the Virginia-based firm led by Michael Saylor and the largest Bitcoin treasury by total holdings, signaled that it will expand its BTC stash in the coming days.

Saylor posted a chart detailing the company's Bitcoin purchase history, noting 107 transactions since 2020. The pattern has historically preceded new purchases, suggesting another acquisition could be forthcoming.

Less than a week earlier, Strategy completed a major purchase: 34,164 BTC for more than $2.5 billion, lifting total holdings to 815,061 BTC. At the time of publication, that pile was valued at around $63.6 billion using spot prices, according to data tracked by SaylorTracker.

Strategy's BTC reserve dwarfs peers. BitcoinTreasuries data show Twenty One Capital, the second-largest publicly traded BTC treasury, holds about 43,514 BTC.

Strategy's demand appears to outpace newly mined supply by roughly three times, a pace that could tighten availability if BTC moved off exchanges, according to Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin advocate.

Unrealized losses and a long-term growth thesis

The company reported an unrealized loss of about $14.5 billion for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting Bitcoin's slide from a peak near $126,000 in October 2025 to roughly $60,000 in February 2026. Strategy's average cost basis sits around $75,528 per BTC, though the current spot price around publication topped $78,000, putting the treasury back in positive territory on a mark-to-market basis.

Investor commentary around the plan's feasibility remains mixed. Adam Livingston, an investor associated with Strategy, forecast that the firm could approach 1.2 million BTC by year-end 2026, contingent on continued capital inflows and the deployment of its STRC instrument, a variable-rate perpetual preferred stock described as a yield vehicle to fund the buys.

Rida Morwa, writing for Seeking Alpha, offered caution, noting that while the strategy has merit, it hinges on Bitcoin's price continuing higher. He pointed to MicroStrategy 's aggressive use of preferred equity as a potential risk if BTC does not appreciate meaningfully.

Funding, price dynamics and what to watch next

Livingston said purchases are backed by capital raised from Strategy's Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC), signaling a broader strategy to deploy capital as price volatility presents opportunities. The approach has sparked debate about sustainability, especially if BTC's price stalls or retreats again.

Meanwhile, market observers are watching whether Strategy's growing footprint can meaningfully influence supply dynamics. Samson Mow's commentary suggests that sustained buying could absorb a larger share of new BTC supply versus what is mined each year, potentially contributing to forward price pressure if exchange reserves continue to thin.

Strategic accumulation by a major treasury holder underscores a broader trend: institutions and high-net-worth entities seeking bitcoin as a balance-sheet asset might help underpin longer-term demand, particularly as the macro landscape remains uncertain and regulatory clarity evolves.

What this means for investors and the market

If Strategy maintains its current buying cadence, the firm could become an even more influential anchor in BTC's market structure, potentially shaping price dynamics and liquidity as it continues to absorb new supply. The key questions for readers are whether the STRC-financed buys are sustainable over a protracted cycle, how price volatility will interact with the treasury's cost basis, and what the evolving regulatory backdrop could mean for similar strategies.

As Strategy presses forward, market watchers will monitor the pace of additional purchases, the effectiveness of STRC financing, and Bitcoin's price trajectory to gauge how this approach might reshape risk and opportunity for other long-term holders and potential entrants into the“treasury” space.

Looking ahead, a decisive factor will be whether Strategy can maintain its trajectory toward larger holdings without compromising liquidity or exposed leverage, and how competing narratives-ranging from macro headwinds to regulatory shifts-will influence Bitcoin's role as a corporate reserve asset.

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