Bitcoin In Disbelief Rally As Downside Bets Persist, Analyst Says

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin has flashed another upward move, trading around the upper $70,000s after a roughly 13% surge since the start of April. Yet sentiment among holders remains unusually cautious, according to veteran analyst Matthew Hyland, who argues that the rally lacks genuine conviction and is instead being treated as a pendulum in a cautious market.

“There does not seem to be much euphoria or interest; many just projecting it to fit their bias,” Hyland said in a post shared on X over the weekend, underscoring a prevailing sense of disbelief even as prices push higher. The Bitcoin narrative remains dominated by a sense that the longer-term cycle could still tilt downward before any durable bottom forms.

Hyland's assessment sits against a broader view in which the market expects a further pullback before a potential capitulation or bottom. Even after a pullback to roughly $60,000 in February - about 53% off the October 2025 all-time high near $126,100 - a sizeable portion of traders still projects a cycle bottom later in 2026. The current price action has revived debates about whether a fresh down leg is imminent or whether the market is laying the groundwork for a sustained rally.

Bitcoin is currently hovering around $77,000, marking a gain of about 13% in the past month, according to data tracked by CoinMarketCap. The move comes as traders weigh whether the market is merely catching a breath before another leg higher or entering a phase of renewed volatility.

On the trading front, prominent trader Peter Brandt suggested on X that Bitcoin could print an“investable low” in September or October. He noted that the low may or may not breach the February 2026 trough, while maintaining a longer-term price range that could extend into the hundreds of thousands by 2029. The sentiment reflects a bifurcated view in which a durable bottom remains elusive, even as price action hints at renewed energy in the market.

Meanwhile, Michael van de Poppe, founder of MN Trading Capital, signaled no reason to doubt the ongoing rally, a stance that aligns with a subset of traders who view current price action as a continuation of an ongoing upcycle rather than the onset of a new bear market phase. The discord between skepticism and optimism highlights the clash between narrative and data in a market that has stubbornly defied easy categorization since last year.

The sentiment community has long warned against relying on consensus to time a bottom. Santiment, a crypto-market intelligence platform, argues that true market bottoms rarely emerge when a crowd is confidently forecasting them. In its recent notes, Santiment reiterated that bottoms tend to crystallize when the broader consensus has grown dangerously bearish about downside risk, rather than when traders insist prices must go lower. The caveat adds nuance to the debate around Oct 2026 timing and the possibility of a more protracted accumulation phase rather than an abrupt reversal.

In context, the market remains cautious but not paralyzed by fear. While some analysts point to technical milestones that could confirm a bottom, others warn that the absence of a crowded bottom signal can itself be a warning sign that selling pressure could re-emerge at any sign of a pullback.

As a backdrop to these debates, investors are weighing a range of historical benchmarks. Bitcoin's fall from its late-2021 highs and the subsequent consolidation have kept market participants in a state of heightened sensitivity to macro shocks, regulatory developments, and shifts in liquidity. The $86,000 level has been flagged by some as a potential inflection point; a decisive move above that threshold could embolden bulls, while a failure to clear it might renew fears of a deeper correction.

The current mood-ranging from cautious optimism to guarded skepticism-highlights a market that remains driven by both macro sentiment and on-chain signals. For traders, the risk-reward calculus hinges on whether Bitcoin can sustain its momentum and clear key resistance levels without triggering a renewed wave of profit-taking. For developers and builders in the space, the mood matters insofar as it shapes funding, network activity, and the pace at which infrastructure and use cases mature in a climate of mixed sentiment.

From a broader sector perspective, the disagreement among well-known voices underscores the fragility of timing signals in a market that has endured a choppy, multi-year cycle. The emphasis shifts from chasing a precise bottom to constructing robust strategies that can withstand a range of outcomes, including the possibility of a protracted accumulation or a fresh drawdown before facts on the ground can settle the narrative.

What remains uncertain is how quickly macro risk appetite will shift and whether a fresh catalyst can propel BTC above meaningful resistance, or whether a fresh risk-off impulse will undermine the rally. The next several weeks could be pivotal in confirming whether we are in a new leg higher, a consolidation phase, or a retest of February's lows. In the meantime, market observers will be watching for price action around the $86,000 mark and any break above or below that threshold, along with evolving sentiment signals that could betray impending trend changes.

Readers should stay tuned to price action around critical levels, the pace of institutional inflows or outflows, and how consensus shifts in response to macro or regulatory developments. The coming months may offer clearer signals about whether the cycle is entering a fresh bullish phase or heading into a more extended period of indecision.

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