Amit Shah's WB Roadshow: 'Syndicate Rule Setting, Good Governance'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in Barasat, West Bengal, as part of the ongoing election campaign in the state. Taking to X, Shah said, "In Bengal, the sun of syndicate rule is setting, and the sunrise of good governance is about to happen."

Earlier in the day, Shah also addressed a public rally in Ranaghat South and Nadia, where he interacted with party supporters and highlighted the party's poll agenda. The Union Home Minister's visit comes amid intensified campaigning in West Bengal ahead of the ongoing electoral phase.

Shah Attacks Congress, WB Govt on Terrorism

Earlier today in Nadia, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the West Bengal government, accusing them of being soft on terrorists. He further said that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, India has responded decisively to terror attacks with actions such as surgical and air strikes, asserting that the government has eliminated terrorism.

Addressing a public rally at Nadia, West bengal, Shah said, "When Mamata Banerjee and the Congress government were in power, they used to feed biryani to terrorists. In 2014, when the PM Modi government came to power, an attack happened in Uri, we carried out a surgical strike; an attack happened in Pulwama, we conducted an airstrike, and an attack happened in Pahalgam, entering Pakistan's home, we carried out Operation Sindoor and wiped out the terrorists. PM Modi has freed this country from terrorism."

High Voter Turnout in Phase I

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will begin on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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