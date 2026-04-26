'Umpires Are Incompetent': Angkrish Raghuvanshi's Controversial Obstructing The Field Wicket Ignites Debate In IPL 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kolkata Knight Riders ' fragile top order suffered another early blow as Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially dismissed for obstructing the field on the final ball of the fifth over against Lucknow Super Giants. The young batter walked back for 9 off 8, leaving KKR reeling at 27/3 inside the powerplay at Ekana Cricket Stadium. The decision, taken after a lengthy third-umpire review, has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

What exactly happened on that dramatic final ball?

Prince Yadav bowled a length delivery that Raghuvanshi nudged gently towards mid-on. The batter set off for a quick single, but partner Cameron Green immediately sent him back. As Raghuvanshi turned and dived desperately to regain his crease, the throw from mid-on struck him on the body. LSG appealed for obstructing the field. The on-field umpire referred it upstairs. Replays showed Raghuvanshi slightly altering his running line while trying to get back. The third umpire ruled that this change of direction had obstructed the fielder's throw.

How have fans reacted on social media?

Social media erupted within seconds of the decision. Several KKR supporters demanded a rule review, saying the law needs clearer guidelines for running between wickets.

Why is the obstructing the field rule so rarely applied here?

Under Law 37 of cricket, a batter is out if he wilfully obstructs or distracts the fielding side. The key word is“wilfully.” Most fans and experts argue that Raghuvanshi's movement was a natural reaction while diving back after being sent back by his partner. The KKR camp was furious, coach Abhishek Nayar was seen arguing heatedly with the fourth umpire, while Raghuvanshi smashed his bat on the ground and flung his helmet in visible frustration before leaving the field.

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The dismissal capped a disastrous powerplay for the Kolkata Knight Riders, who now own the worst opening-stand average in the league this season. With three wickets down inside five overs and Cameron Green the lone survivor on 5 off 4, the middle order faces a mountain to climb. Whether the controversy galvanises the team or adds to their growing top-order crisis remains to be seen.

LSG vs KKR Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan