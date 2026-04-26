Centuries-Old Khudavang Monastery Captured In Video Project

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A video about the Khudavang Monastery has been produced by the Azerbaijan State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, with the support of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar district and the Culture Ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

The video provides a detailed overview of the monastery's history, architectural features, and its significance in the cultural heritage of the region.

The project aims to promote the centuries-old history as well as the tangible and intangible heritage of the area.

Khudavang Monastery is a historic Albanian church complex located in the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan.

Often called the jewel of Albania's ecclesiastical heritage in the region, the monastery was built between the 6th and 18th centuries. It is renowned for its architectural features, cultural significance, and role in preserving the centuries-old religious and artistic traditions of the area.

<p></p>