Severe Weather In Ukraine Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

According to rescue workers, in Cherkasy, a tree fell on a moving ATV, killing one person. Another man died in Zakarpattia when a tree fell.

In addition, a tree injured a child in Poltava.

According to the State Emergency Service, 1,121 settlements are currently without power due to the severe weather.

“We have carried out 176 operations to cut down trees and perform restoration work. A total of 647 rescuers and 150 pieces of equipment have been deployed,” the agency added.

State Emergency Service rescuers also urged citizens to be extremely cautious and added that they continue to work in an enhanced mode.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Zhytomyr region, a tree fell on an ambulance due to strong winds.

Photo: State Emergency Service