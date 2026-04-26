Karak Between Development Promises And Ongoing Challenges

MENAFN - Amman Net) Karak Governorate has witnessed intensified government activity in recent months as part of a broader development program, including repeated field visits and cabinet sessions aimed at monitoring project implementation on the ground and improving services and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan stressed during these visits that“the field is the primary arena for work,” highlighting the importance of direct engagement with citizens to reflect their needs in government planning and enhance development outcomes.

Government interventions have covered several key sectors. In youth and sports, Prince Faisal Youth City was inaugurated after years of delay, with the implementation period reduced to one year instead of two, a move seen as a sign of accelerating project delivery.

In higher education, the Cabinet approved the settlement of nearly 100 million dinars in dues to public universities, in addition to allocating a building for the Faculty of Dentistry at Mutah University, strengthening educational infrastructure in the governorate.

In the roads sector, vital projects were completed, including the Southern Jordan Valley drainage road stretching 18 kilometers, alongside efforts to improve connectivity between Karak and the Jordan Valley. In tourism, the government announced a project to revitalize the historic center of Karak at a cost of around 10 million dinars, covering the rehabilitation of the castle, heritage sites, and the development of new tourism trails, including a cable car project linked to the Panorama area.

In healthcare, work is underway to establish an emergency and ambulance center in northern Karak, expand Karak Government Hospital, and maintain several health centers, with total costs exceeding 12 million dinars.

On employment, the National Employment Program created more than 219 job opportunities during 2024 and 2025, alongside new industrial projects in Al Hussein Industrial City, including operational and under-construction factories.

Over approximately a year and a half, the government conducted four field visits and held cabinet sessions in Karak, focusing on directly tracking project progress, making decisions in key sectors, and addressing long-standing issues.

According to official figures, project completion in the governorate reached around 85 percent by February 2026, with a total estimated cost of about 266 million dinars, while additional projects remain under implementation.

Despite this progress, Karak continues to face persistent development challenges, most notably an unemployment rate of approximately 17.3 percent. The governorate also requires an estimated 200 million dinars in additional funding to implement needed projects, particularly in roads, education, and agriculture.

Sanitation remains a pressing issue, with some areas still awaiting sewerage projects planned more than two decades ago, amid complaints about environmental and health impacts due to reliance on cesspits. In addition, some completed projects face operational challenges, such as the transport complex and a wastewater treatment plant that have yet to become functional despite being finished years ago.

Members of parliament and local residents are calling for faster implementation of stalled projects, improved infrastructure, mitigation of flood damage, and stronger corporate social responsibility from major companies operating in the governorate to help address unemployment, particularly among youth.