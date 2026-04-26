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Erdogan Condemns Washington Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the shooting incident that occurred during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC on Saturday, according to reports.
In a message shared on Turkish social media, Erdogan expressed relief that senior US officials, including President Donald Trump and the first lady, were not harmed.
“It is reassuring for us that no one was injured, especially US President Donald Trump and his esteemed wife Melania Trump,” Erdogan said.
He also emphasized that democratic systems resolve disputes through ideas and political dialogue rather than violence, stating that “there is no place for any form of violence.”
Extending his wishes to those affected, Erdogan added: “I extend my get-well wishes to President Trump, his wife, the US administration, and the American people,” according to reports.
The incident took place on Saturday evening at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the annual event, which was interrupted after the attack. A suspect, identified by US media as a 31-year-old man, is currently in custody as authorities continue investigating his motives.
Officials also reported that a Secret Service officer was struck during the incident but was protected by a bulletproof vest and is now recovering.
In a message shared on Turkish social media, Erdogan expressed relief that senior US officials, including President Donald Trump and the first lady, were not harmed.
“It is reassuring for us that no one was injured, especially US President Donald Trump and his esteemed wife Melania Trump,” Erdogan said.
He also emphasized that democratic systems resolve disputes through ideas and political dialogue rather than violence, stating that “there is no place for any form of violence.”
Extending his wishes to those affected, Erdogan added: “I extend my get-well wishes to President Trump, his wife, the US administration, and the American people,” according to reports.
The incident took place on Saturday evening at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the annual event, which was interrupted after the attack. A suspect, identified by US media as a 31-year-old man, is currently in custody as authorities continue investigating his motives.
Officials also reported that a Secret Service officer was struck during the incident but was protected by a bulletproof vest and is now recovering.
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