Iran Offers U.S. Deal To End War And Reopen Strait Of Hormuz - Axios

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Axios reported this, citing an American official and informed sources.

It is noted that diplomacy has reached an impasse due to disagreements within the Iranian leadership over which nuclear concessions should be on the negotiating table. The Iranian proposal sidesteps this issue to reach a quicker agreement to restore disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to one source, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear to Pakistani, Egyptian, Turkish, and Qatari mediators over the weekend that there is no consensus within the Iranian leadership on how to respond to U.S. demands. Washington wants Tehran to suspend uranium enrichment for at least ten years and remove its enriched uranium from the country.

The new proposal, delivered by the U.S. through Pakistani mediators, focuses on resolving the crisis over the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. blockade. Under the Iranian proposal, the ceasefire could be extended indefinitely, or the parties could agree to a permanent end to the war.

At Tehran's suggestion, negotiations on the nuclear program will begin at a later stage, after the strait is reopened and the blockade is lifted.

The White House has received this proposal, but it is unclear whether the U.S. is prepared to consider it.

"These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the U.S. will not negotiate through the press. As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon," White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said.

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U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to hold an internal meeting on Iran on Monday with his top national security and foreign policy team, three U.S. officials said.

One source confirmed that Trump's team will discuss the impasse in negotiations with Iran and possible next steps.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had canceled the trip to Tehran by Special Envoy to Pakistan Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, due to internal strife within the Iranian leadership and its uncertain position.

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