French FM: Russian Attacks On Ukrainian Infrastructure Create Risk Of Radiological Consequences

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs declared this in a statement marking the 40th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster, Ukrinform reports.

"Forty years after the Chornobyl disaster, France once again reaffirms its support for the victims of this accident and pays tribute to the heroic courage of those who worked to mitigate its consequences," the statement said.

Paris emphasized that Russian strikes on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure could lead to serious radiological consequences. In particular, a strike on the Chornobyl NPP containment structure in February 2025 directly increases the risk of a nuclear incident.

Ukraine calls on world to stop Russia's nuclear blackmail on Chornobyl anniversary

The foreign ministry recalled that after this attack, France, which holds the G7 presidency in 2026, declared its readiness to support and contribute to fundraising for the restoration of the containment arch at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

As Ukrinform reported, the French government announced a contribution of EUR 10 million for repairs to the containment of the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP, which was damaged by an enemy drone.

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