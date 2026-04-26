UN: Aid Disruptions Rise In Afghanistan, One Worker Killed

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 86 security incidents and aid disruptions were recorded in Afghanistan in March, resulting in the death of one aid worker.

The agency said most incidents occurred in eastern and southeastern region, particularly during cross-border tensions, while three aid workers were detained during the same period.

OCHA also reported major access challenges, including road closures in Nuristan's Kamdesh and Barg-e-Matal districts, which significantly hindered humanitarian operations.

Restrictions on women further impacted aid delivery, with 14 cases recorded where female staff were barred from working, including exclusion from a midwifery training session in Nangarhar.

The disruptions come as Afghanistan faces one of the world's worst hunger crises, recently ranked fifth globally for acute food insecurity in the Global Food Crises 2026 report.

Aid agencies warn that millions remain dependent on humanitarian assistance, with access constraints and insecurity worsening already fragile conditions.

Flooding, heavy rains, and natural disasters have further complicated relief efforts, damaging infrastructure and limiting the ability of agencies to reach vulnerable populations.

Humanitarian groups stress that continued restrictions, funding shortages, and security risks could deepen the crisis, threatening food access, healthcare delivery, and overall stability across the country.