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Suspect Detained After Shooting Disruption at Washington Event
(MENAFN) A security incident involving gunfire disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, leading to evacuations and a rapid law enforcement response, according to reports.
Officials confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody after shots were fired at the event held at a major hotel venue in the city. The disturbance prompted Secret Service agents to move quickly to secure the area and evacuate high-profile attendees, including the US president and first lady.
Donald Trump later commented via social media, praising the response of security personnel and confirming that the attacker had been apprehended.
"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,"
He also indicated that senior officials and guests were safe and that the event would be rescheduled within a month.
"We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days,"
The US Secret Service stated that one individual was in custody while assessments continued regarding those involved.
"The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation,"
Authorities further reported that an officer was injured during the response but was receiving medical care.
"He's in great shape."
According to reports, the suspect was identified as a 31-year-old man named Cole Thomas Allen. Officials described him as acting alone, while noting he was apprehended after attempting to breach a security checkpoint inside the venue. Emergency responders transported both the suspect and injured personnel for medical evaluation, and an investigation remains ongoing.
Officials confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody after shots were fired at the event held at a major hotel venue in the city. The disturbance prompted Secret Service agents to move quickly to secure the area and evacuate high-profile attendees, including the US president and first lady.
Donald Trump later commented via social media, praising the response of security personnel and confirming that the attacker had been apprehended.
"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,"
He also indicated that senior officials and guests were safe and that the event would be rescheduled within a month.
"We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days,"
The US Secret Service stated that one individual was in custody while assessments continued regarding those involved.
"The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation,"
Authorities further reported that an officer was injured during the response but was receiving medical care.
"He's in great shape."
According to reports, the suspect was identified as a 31-year-old man named Cole Thomas Allen. Officials described him as acting alone, while noting he was apprehended after attempting to breach a security checkpoint inside the venue. Emergency responders transported both the suspect and injured personnel for medical evaluation, and an investigation remains ongoing.
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