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France Moves Towards Major Arms Buildup
(MENAFN) France is moving toward a substantial expansion of its weapons stockpiles, aiming to significantly boost supplies of drones and missiles by the end of the decade, according to reports citing a draft military planning proposal that frames the effort as preparation for a “war economy.”
The policy document, expected to be introduced by the French government soon, outlines a shift in defense priorities. Instead of enlarging troop numbers, the focus will be on increasing ammunition reserves, drawing lessons from ongoing conflicts in regions such as Ukraine and the Middle East, where heavy weapons usage has rapidly depleted Western inventories.
As detailed in the proposal, France intends to dramatically scale up its arsenal. Supplies of loitering munitions, including kamikaze drones, are projected to rise by 400%. Production of AASM Hammer bombs is expected to grow by 240%, while stockpiles of Aster missile and MICA missile systems are set to increase by around 30% by 2030.
The draft emphasizes that the initiative is being undertaken
“with a view to preparing for a 'war economy,”
and highlights investment in industrial capacity through
“co-financing of priority production capacities.”
Financially, the plan foresees a steady rise in defense spending, climbing from €63.3 billion in 2027 to €76.3 billion by 2030. However, these allocations will still require annual approval from the legislature even after the broader framework is adopted.
According to reports, the strategy does not include expanding the size of France’s armed forces or procuring large additional platforms such as Dassault Rafale aircraft or new naval frigates. Additionally, the multinational Eurodrone project—developed alongside Germany, Italy, and Spain—has reportedly been set aside, with no funding assigned due to ongoing delays.
The policy document, expected to be introduced by the French government soon, outlines a shift in defense priorities. Instead of enlarging troop numbers, the focus will be on increasing ammunition reserves, drawing lessons from ongoing conflicts in regions such as Ukraine and the Middle East, where heavy weapons usage has rapidly depleted Western inventories.
As detailed in the proposal, France intends to dramatically scale up its arsenal. Supplies of loitering munitions, including kamikaze drones, are projected to rise by 400%. Production of AASM Hammer bombs is expected to grow by 240%, while stockpiles of Aster missile and MICA missile systems are set to increase by around 30% by 2030.
The draft emphasizes that the initiative is being undertaken
“with a view to preparing for a 'war economy,”
and highlights investment in industrial capacity through
“co-financing of priority production capacities.”
Financially, the plan foresees a steady rise in defense spending, climbing from €63.3 billion in 2027 to €76.3 billion by 2030. However, these allocations will still require annual approval from the legislature even after the broader framework is adopted.
According to reports, the strategy does not include expanding the size of France’s armed forces or procuring large additional platforms such as Dassault Rafale aircraft or new naval frigates. Additionally, the multinational Eurodrone project—developed alongside Germany, Italy, and Spain—has reportedly been set aside, with no funding assigned due to ongoing delays.
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