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Azerbaijan Participates In International Transport Forum In Bishkek

Azerbaijan Participates In International Transport Forum In Bishkek


2026-04-25 03:06:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Javid Gurbanov took part in the "Kyrgyzstan – Regional Hub: Connecting Continents" International Transport Forum held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The delegation also participated in the 9th Meeting of the Ministers of Transport of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), where key regional transport issues were discussed.

Discussions focused on changes in international logistics chains, the growing importance of alternative transport routes, and advancing cooperation on the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), highlighting its key role in ensuring sustainable and diversified regional transport connections.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also held talks with Durmuş Ünüvar, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye,to explore further opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the transport and infrastructure sectors.

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