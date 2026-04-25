Death Toll In Dnipro Attack Rises To Six, 47 People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“For more than 20 terrible hours, Russia attacked Dnipro in waves. They struck with missiles and drones. They struck deliberately. They targeted residential neighborhoods. Six people were killed and 47 were injured. Two of the wounded are in serious condition,” Hanzha wrote.

He said the attacks left homes damaged, buildings destroyed, and cars burned out.

“People lost their homes. People lost their loved ones. This is deliberate terror. This is a crime against people,” he emphasized.

Emergency services continue working at the strike sites.

Hanzha also thanked all those providing assistance, including Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

“To eliminate the consequences of this massive attack, the government will provide assistance to Dnipro from the state budget. Together with the city authorities, we are currently assessing the scale of the destruction,” Hanzha said.

Ukraine's air defenses intercept majority of missiles and drones in massive attack on, Mayor says

Earlier reports said that Russian forces struck Dnipro again on April 25, damaging residential buildings; 46 people were reported injured and five killed before the toll was updated.