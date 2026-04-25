CMU-Q To Enroll Largest Cohort In Campus History

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, hosted the newly admitted students at Marhaba Tartans, an event where the students can learn more about the university as they make their decisions of where they will attend.

This was a record-breaking admission cycle, with a campus high of more than 3,000 students applying for admission. This year, the university has increased the seats available in the first-year class to 140, a 20 percent increase from the 2025 admission cycle.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, addressed the admitted students at the event: "Class of 2030, you are among a very select group, and I want to congratulate each and every one of you for earning admission to Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar. You have worked hard in high school, you have shown us that you are curious, driven and creative. Congratulations."

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers five undergraduate degree programs: artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems. Students at the Qatar campus must meet the same admission requirements as those in Pittsburgh, and satisfy the identical degree requirements as their peers at the American campus. All degrees are conferred by Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, USA.