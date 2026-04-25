Qatar Strongly Condemns Drone Attack On Kuwaiti Border Posts Launched From Iraq
In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for Iraq to assume its responsibilities to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.
The Ministry reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty and security.
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