Qatar Strongly Condemns Drone Attack On Kuwaiti Border Posts Launched From Iraq

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has condemned, in the strongest terms, the targeting of two northern land border posts in the sisterly State of Kuwait by drones launched from the sisterly Republic of Iraq, describing it as a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and a serious threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for Iraq to assume its responsibilities to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

The Ministry reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty and security.