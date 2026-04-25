Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Strongly Condemns Drone Attack On Kuwaiti Border Posts Launched From Iraq


2026-04-25 02:02:47
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has condemned, in the strongest terms, the targeting of two northern land border posts in the sisterly State of Kuwait by drones launched from the sisterly Republic of Iraq, describing it as a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and a serious threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for Iraq to assume its responsibilities to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

The Ministry reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

MENAFN25042026000067011011ID1111031346



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search