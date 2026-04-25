Gold, Fuel Prices Down In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of Indian rice surged, while rates of gold and fuel decreased in the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

A worker at the Ahmadyar fuel station said the price of one litre of petrol fell from 68afs to 66afs, while diesel also dropped from 64afs to 62afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a shopkeeper in the Dahan-i-Bagh area of Kabul, said one kilogram of liquefied gas declined from 58afs to 57afs.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 24-kg bag of Indian rice increased from 2,600afs to 2,650afs.

He added that prices of other essential food items remained unchanged, including a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 3,300afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 3,500afs, a 49-kg sack of Kazakh flour at 1,550afs, a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil at 1,850afs, one kilogram of African black tea at 380afs, and one kilogram of Indonesian green tea at 350afs.

Safi noted that in some cases retail prices differ slightly from wholesale prices, while in others the difference is more significant.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahan-i-Bagh market, said the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour was 1,600afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice was 3,550afs, a 24-kg bag of Indian rice was 2,700afs, and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar was 3,350afs.

He added that a 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 1,900afs, one kilogram of black tea 400afs, and one kilogram of green tea 430afs.

Gold prices down

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in the Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold decreased from 7,960afs to 7,770afs, while the same amount of Russian gold rose from 6,330afs to 6,810afs.

Gold dealers said fluctuations in local gold prices are linked to changes in international markets.

Currency rates

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded at 64.20afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees exchanged for 220afs. In the previous week, one US dollar traded at 64.70afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 220afs.

hz/sa