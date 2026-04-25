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Paritee-Backed Fenton Fitzwilliam To Open In London
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-Paritee, the Oslo-based parent company of PR agencies Brands2Life and Geelmuyden Kiese, has announced the UK launch of specialist advisory firm Fenton Fitzwilliam.
Fenton Fitzwilliam was founded in Dublin with Paritee backing last year and also has a small team in Brussels. The firm supports organisations operating in complex and highly regulated environments, where strategic advice, public affairs and communications increasingly intersect.
Fenton Fitzwilliam is led by CEO Moray Macdonald, a former managing director at Weber Shandwick and Instinctif Partners, who has experience across energy, infrastructure, and political engagement. Macdonald will also continue his role as head of public affairs at Brands2Life in London.
In the UK, the firm will operate as part of the Paritee platform, working alongside Brands2Life, Truth Consulting and RPP to deliver integrated support across public affairs, communications and insight.
“The UK launch of Fenton Fitzwilliam is a natural next step in expanding Paritee's advisory-led capabilities in the market at a time when organisations face increasing complexity across regulation, policy and public scrutiny,” says Jonas Palmqvist, CEO of Paritee, who says the firm will focus on critical sectors including energy, defence, telecoms and data, infrastructure and pharma.
Fenton Fitzwilliam was founded in Dublin with Paritee backing last year and also has a small team in Brussels. The firm supports organisations operating in complex and highly regulated environments, where strategic advice, public affairs and communications increasingly intersect.
Fenton Fitzwilliam is led by CEO Moray Macdonald, a former managing director at Weber Shandwick and Instinctif Partners, who has experience across energy, infrastructure, and political engagement. Macdonald will also continue his role as head of public affairs at Brands2Life in London.
In the UK, the firm will operate as part of the Paritee platform, working alongside Brands2Life, Truth Consulting and RPP to deliver integrated support across public affairs, communications and insight.
“The UK launch of Fenton Fitzwilliam is a natural next step in expanding Paritee's advisory-led capabilities in the market at a time when organisations face increasing complexity across regulation, policy and public scrutiny,” says Jonas Palmqvist, CEO of Paritee, who says the firm will focus on critical sectors including energy, defence, telecoms and data, infrastructure and pharma.
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