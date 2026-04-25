Heatwave Spell Continues In MP, Warning Issued For 20 Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 25 (IANS) Intense heat continues to scorch Madhya Pradesh as the summer season reaches a critical peak, leaving residents struggling under a relentless sun.

The meteorological department has escalated concerns by issuing a formal heatwave alert for more than 20 districts across the state.

These districts include: Raisen, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Satna, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Pandhurna, Rewa, Umaria, Mandla, Balaghat, Mandsaur, Dhar, Bhind and Datia. This weather pattern has disrupted daily routines, with the searing heat beginning in the early morning hours and becoming nearly unbearable by the afternoon.

According to the latest data from the Meteorological Centre in Bhopal, temperatures in most parts of the state are firmly established above the 40-degree Celsius mark, with no immediate relief in sight. Currently, Chhatarpur district is the hottest region in the state. The historic town of Khajuraho recorded a staggering maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, while nearby Nowgong followed closely at 43.5 degrees.

Other areas are also feeling the brunt of the thermal spike, with Ratlam, Satna, and Tikamgarh all reporting temperatures exceeding 43 degrees. The lowest temperature recorded was 14.2 degrees Celsius in Pachmarhi. The heat is not confined to rural belts alone, as major urban centres are equally affected.

Gwalior remains the hottest among the major cities at 42.1 degrees, while Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur are all hovering between 41 and 42 degrees Celsius. In response to these extreme conditions, health authorities have urged the public to exercise significant caution.

Experts recommend staying indoors during peak afternoon hours, maintaining high levels of hydration, and wearing light coloured cotton clothing to mitigate the risk of heat exhaustion. The administrative advisory places special emphasis on the protection of vulnerable groups, particularly children and the elderly, who are more susceptible to heat stroke.

Weather forecasts indicate that these hazardous heatwave conditions will likely persist for at least the next four days. With the mercury consistently crossing the 40-degree threshold, the state remains on high alert as it navigates one of the most intense thermal spells of the year.