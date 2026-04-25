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U.S. Sees 34 Salmonella Cases Across 13 States
(MENAFN) A multistate Salmonella outbreak tied to contact with backyard poultry has sickened 34 people across 13 U.S. states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed Thursday — with nearly 40 percent of cases serious enough to require hospitalization.
Of the 34 confirmed infections, 13 patients have been hospitalized. No fatalities have been reported, the CDC stated in an official press release.
Health officials warn that backyard poultry — including chickens and ducks — can harbor Salmonella bacteria regardless of outward appearance, cautioning that animals may look perfectly healthy and clean while still posing a transmission risk.
Symptoms of Salmonella infection typically emerge within six hours to six days of exposure and include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Most patients recover fully within four to seven days without medical intervention, though a subset of cases can escalate to a severity requiring hospital care.
The CDC identified three groups at heightened risk of developing severe illness: children under five years of age, adults 65 and older, and individuals with compromised immune systems.
Health authorities are urging backyard poultry owners to practice rigorous hygiene, including thorough handwashing after handling birds or entering coops, and to keep poultry away from areas where food is prepared or consumed. Further investigation into the outbreak's geographic spread remains ongoing.
Of the 34 confirmed infections, 13 patients have been hospitalized. No fatalities have been reported, the CDC stated in an official press release.
Health officials warn that backyard poultry — including chickens and ducks — can harbor Salmonella bacteria regardless of outward appearance, cautioning that animals may look perfectly healthy and clean while still posing a transmission risk.
Symptoms of Salmonella infection typically emerge within six hours to six days of exposure and include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Most patients recover fully within four to seven days without medical intervention, though a subset of cases can escalate to a severity requiring hospital care.
The CDC identified three groups at heightened risk of developing severe illness: children under five years of age, adults 65 and older, and individuals with compromised immune systems.
Health authorities are urging backyard poultry owners to practice rigorous hygiene, including thorough handwashing after handling birds or entering coops, and to keep poultry away from areas where food is prepared or consumed. Further investigation into the outbreak's geographic spread remains ongoing.
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