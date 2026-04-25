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U.S. Says Naval Forces Intercepted Iranian Vessel

U.S. Says Naval Forces Intercepted Iranian Vessel


2026-04-25 05:27:12
(MENAFN) The U.S. Central Command announced Friday that American naval forces have stopped an Iranian-flagged ship attempting to reach Iranian waters, marking the latest enforcement action under an ongoing naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforces the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports against an Iranian-flagged ship attempting to sail to a port in Iran, April 24," the Command stated via social media platform X.

The blockade remains fully operational. Just a day earlier, on Thursday, Central Command revealed that U.S. forces had already ordered 31 Iran-linked vessels to either reverse course or return to port — underscoring the operation's expanding scope and intensity.

The naval siege traces back to April 12, when President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. Navy would immediately begin intercepting all ships attempting to enter or exit the Strait of Hormuz. Trump announced the measure was "effective immediately" following the collapse of the first round of U.S.-Iran peace negotiations, held in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 11–12, which ended without a diplomatic agreement.

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