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UNSW Sydney And Deloitte Collaborate To Build Industry Ready Talent In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 25 April 2026: UNSW Sydney has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for strategic collaboration with Deloitte India to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in AI & Innovation at the new UNSW Bengaluru campus in India. Bringing together a global top 20 university with AI and innovation leading practice in India, this strategic collaboration aims to link academia, students and industry to accelerate future-ready talent for India's dynamically evolving economy. The strategic collaboration will focus on creating a platform that integrates education with industry-relevant practice, applied research and knowledge exchange, with UNSW Bengaluru students to benefit from direct exposure to real-world problem solving and practical industry insights from India's leading-edge AI and innovation network of practitioners.
Aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 vision, the CoE will serve as a multi-dimensional platform that brings together academic excellence, industry engagement, and innovation. This strategic collaboration is designed to address the growing demand in India for globally competent, industry-ready graduates across high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, data science, cyber security, and digital transformation.
At its core, the CoE will embed industry-integrated learning into the student experience through real world challenge projects, experiential workplace learning, and practitioner-led teaching. Students will benefit from direct access to Deloitte's advanced innovation infrastructure, including AI labs, cyber simulation environments, emerging technology platforms and professional networks, enabling them to engage with real-world challenges from the outset of their learning journey.
The MoU will also enable future joint applied research initiatives, with UNSW faculty and Deloitte experts collaborating on industry-relevant problem statements to author white papers, and deliver innovation-led solutions. A dedicated start-up and innovation lab will also support student and faculty entrepreneurship, fostering a culture of experimentation, problem-solving, and enterprise.
Another key pillar of this strategic collaboration is lifelong learning and upskilling, with the goal of introducing executive education and professional development programmes in the future, serving India's working professionals and corporate organisations seeking to grow AI and innovation capabilities in emerging technology domains.
Professor Sarah Maddison, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education & Student Experience) at UNSW Sydney, said:“This exciting partnership reflects UNSW's commitment to delivering education within a connected, industry-engaged ecosystem, exposing students to hands-on applied learning and preparing graduates for the work of today and the future. As Australia's number one university for employment outcomes, UNSW's strategic collaboration with Deloitte India creates pathways to accelerate students with the confidence, adaptability, and purpose required to thrive in a rapidly changing world. The partnership supports UNSW's 10-year 'Progress For All' strategy and our long-term commitment to India as an education and innovation partner”.
Kamlesh Vyas, Partner, Deloitte India, added:“This partnership with UNSW Sydney is a defining step towards harnessing our tech capabilities to equip future-ready talent and catalyse the next phase of India's digital transformation. It underscores our commitment to accelerating innovation and driving sustained economic impact. In the current landscape, strengthening the link between workplaces and classrooms is a shared priority, starting with deeper integration across education, applied research and real-world practise. Fundamentally, this COE will serve as a comprehensive platform that brings together academic excellence and industry engagement to harness capabilities in AI and innovation for solving industry-relevant problem statements, extending beyond students to working professionals”.
The collaboration, set to commence from April 2026, with a phased rollout of programs, research initiatives and industry engagement activities, aims to strengthen India's position as a global hub for technology and innovation by building a robust pipeline of skilled talent, advancing applied research, and supporting entrepreneurship.
About UNSW Sydney
UNSW Sydney is a research-intensive global university committed to world-class teaching, pioneering research and strong industry engagement. As a founding member of the Group of Eight (Go8) and an active contributor to leading international academic networks, UNSW prepares students and researchers to solve complex global challenges with meaningful societal impact. The UNSW current 10-year strategy, Progress for All, reflects the ongoing commitment to leading societal impact through education and research excellence, and global engagement with communities and industry.
UNSW is firmly positioned among the world's leading universities, ranked in the global top 20 in the latest QS World University Rankings, a reflection of its academic reputation, research output, employment outcomes, global outlook and sustainability strengths. Its reputation is further reinforced by strong performance in global sustainability and social impact benchmarks including being recognised as Australia's top institution for social impact and environmental responsibility as per the 2026 QS Sustainability Rankings.
With strengths spanning engineering, business, science, health, law, design and the social sciences, UNSW is home to a vibrant and diverse community of more than 70,000 students - including a significant international cohort from over 100 countries. The new UNSW Bengaluru campus is due to open in August 2026.
UNSW continues to build deep global connections, including long-standing engagement with India through research partnerships, joint academic initiatives and student mobility programs. These collaborations strengthen knowledge exchange, innovation and shared prosperity, preparing graduates to become future-ready global citizens and leaders.
About Deloitte India
Deloitte India is a leading professional services organisation, providing consulting, advisory, audit, and tax services. With a strong focus on innovation and digital transformation, Deloitte works with organisations across sectors to solve complex business challenges and drive sustainable growth.
Aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 vision, the CoE will serve as a multi-dimensional platform that brings together academic excellence, industry engagement, and innovation. This strategic collaboration is designed to address the growing demand in India for globally competent, industry-ready graduates across high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, data science, cyber security, and digital transformation.
At its core, the CoE will embed industry-integrated learning into the student experience through real world challenge projects, experiential workplace learning, and practitioner-led teaching. Students will benefit from direct access to Deloitte's advanced innovation infrastructure, including AI labs, cyber simulation environments, emerging technology platforms and professional networks, enabling them to engage with real-world challenges from the outset of their learning journey.
The MoU will also enable future joint applied research initiatives, with UNSW faculty and Deloitte experts collaborating on industry-relevant problem statements to author white papers, and deliver innovation-led solutions. A dedicated start-up and innovation lab will also support student and faculty entrepreneurship, fostering a culture of experimentation, problem-solving, and enterprise.
Another key pillar of this strategic collaboration is lifelong learning and upskilling, with the goal of introducing executive education and professional development programmes in the future, serving India's working professionals and corporate organisations seeking to grow AI and innovation capabilities in emerging technology domains.
Professor Sarah Maddison, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education & Student Experience) at UNSW Sydney, said:“This exciting partnership reflects UNSW's commitment to delivering education within a connected, industry-engaged ecosystem, exposing students to hands-on applied learning and preparing graduates for the work of today and the future. As Australia's number one university for employment outcomes, UNSW's strategic collaboration with Deloitte India creates pathways to accelerate students with the confidence, adaptability, and purpose required to thrive in a rapidly changing world. The partnership supports UNSW's 10-year 'Progress For All' strategy and our long-term commitment to India as an education and innovation partner”.
Kamlesh Vyas, Partner, Deloitte India, added:“This partnership with UNSW Sydney is a defining step towards harnessing our tech capabilities to equip future-ready talent and catalyse the next phase of India's digital transformation. It underscores our commitment to accelerating innovation and driving sustained economic impact. In the current landscape, strengthening the link between workplaces and classrooms is a shared priority, starting with deeper integration across education, applied research and real-world practise. Fundamentally, this COE will serve as a comprehensive platform that brings together academic excellence and industry engagement to harness capabilities in AI and innovation for solving industry-relevant problem statements, extending beyond students to working professionals”.
The collaboration, set to commence from April 2026, with a phased rollout of programs, research initiatives and industry engagement activities, aims to strengthen India's position as a global hub for technology and innovation by building a robust pipeline of skilled talent, advancing applied research, and supporting entrepreneurship.
About UNSW Sydney
UNSW Sydney is a research-intensive global university committed to world-class teaching, pioneering research and strong industry engagement. As a founding member of the Group of Eight (Go8) and an active contributor to leading international academic networks, UNSW prepares students and researchers to solve complex global challenges with meaningful societal impact. The UNSW current 10-year strategy, Progress for All, reflects the ongoing commitment to leading societal impact through education and research excellence, and global engagement with communities and industry.
UNSW is firmly positioned among the world's leading universities, ranked in the global top 20 in the latest QS World University Rankings, a reflection of its academic reputation, research output, employment outcomes, global outlook and sustainability strengths. Its reputation is further reinforced by strong performance in global sustainability and social impact benchmarks including being recognised as Australia's top institution for social impact and environmental responsibility as per the 2026 QS Sustainability Rankings.
With strengths spanning engineering, business, science, health, law, design and the social sciences, UNSW is home to a vibrant and diverse community of more than 70,000 students - including a significant international cohort from over 100 countries. The new UNSW Bengaluru campus is due to open in August 2026.
UNSW continues to build deep global connections, including long-standing engagement with India through research partnerships, joint academic initiatives and student mobility programs. These collaborations strengthen knowledge exchange, innovation and shared prosperity, preparing graduates to become future-ready global citizens and leaders.
About Deloitte India
Deloitte India is a leading professional services organisation, providing consulting, advisory, audit, and tax services. With a strong focus on innovation and digital transformation, Deloitte works with organisations across sectors to solve complex business challenges and drive sustainable growth.
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