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Ukrainian President Visits Saudi Arabia for High-Level Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia for discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to statements shared on Friday.
As stated by reports, Zelenskyy said on the social media platform X that Ukraine is continuing to build on agreements with Saudi Arabia covering security, energy, and infrastructure, describing the cooperation as mutually beneficial.
He also noted that Ukraine had secured financial assurances aimed at strengthening its resilience following a meeting with European leaders held a day earlier.
That gathering took place in Greek Cyprus, where Zelenskyy met with several European officials, including Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Discussions reportedly centered on defense cooperation and broader support measures.
Addressing the European Council meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic engagement beyond Europe, including outreach to Middle Eastern and Gulf countries.
“We are preparing cooperation with the Caucasus and talking to other partners,” he said.
According to reports, earlier in March Zelenskyy also announced 10-year defense cooperation arrangements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar during a regional tour, marking what he described as unprecedented agreements for Ukraine in the region.
As stated by reports, Zelenskyy said on the social media platform X that Ukraine is continuing to build on agreements with Saudi Arabia covering security, energy, and infrastructure, describing the cooperation as mutually beneficial.
He also noted that Ukraine had secured financial assurances aimed at strengthening its resilience following a meeting with European leaders held a day earlier.
That gathering took place in Greek Cyprus, where Zelenskyy met with several European officials, including Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Discussions reportedly centered on defense cooperation and broader support measures.
Addressing the European Council meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic engagement beyond Europe, including outreach to Middle Eastern and Gulf countries.
“We are preparing cooperation with the Caucasus and talking to other partners,” he said.
According to reports, earlier in March Zelenskyy also announced 10-year defense cooperation arrangements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar during a regional tour, marking what he described as unprecedented agreements for Ukraine in the region.
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