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Studycat reports continued growth in fun kids language apps as families choose ad-free, game-based early language learning for children ages 2–8.

Studycat, the Hong Kong-based language learning company, reported continued growth in its fun kids language apps as more families worldwide choose ad-free, game-based learning for children ages 2–8. The milestone reflects sustained demand for early language learning tools that support independent use, family routines, and child-safe digital experiences.

The company said interest has increased among parents seeking language practice that goes beyond passive screen time. Studycat's apps are designed to help young children build vocabulary, pronunciation, and listening comprehension through short, interactive activities that feel like play while introducing English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese.

Family demand for early learning apps continues to expand

Studycat's growth highlights a broader shift in how families evaluate educational apps for young children. For many households, the priority is finding fun kids language apps that are easy for early learners to use without reading instructions, while still offering structure, safety, and measurable progress.

The company said its app experience is built around age-appropriate, game-based learning that supports children learning at different paces. The platform includes interactive games, songs, stories, printable worksheets, and progress reporting tools that can be used across home learning routines or in classroom settings.



Designed for children ages 2–8

Ad-free and kid-safe positioning

Available on iOS and Android

Multiple learner profiles for families with more than one child Progress reports to help families follow learning activity

Speaking practice remains a key focus

Studycat said one reason for the platform's continued adoption is its emphasis on speaking practice. The company's VoicePlay feature uses speech-based games to encourage children to speak aloud while learning, with real-time feedback intended to support pronunciation. VoicePlay is currently available in Studycat English and Studycat Spanish.

“Families are looking for early learning tools that are both engaging and safe, and that combination continues to drive adoption,” said Press Relations, VP of Communications at Studycat.“The growth in our fun kids language apps shows that parents want language learning that fits naturally into daily routines and helps young children build confidence from the start.”

Ad-free learning remains a differentiator

Studycat said the milestone also reflects continuing interest in ad-free learning environments for children. The company positions its apps as a private, child-friendly option for families who want language exposure without disruptive advertising. Its early learning approach is designed to work for children who may not yet read independently, using audio guidance and visual cues to support self-directed learning.

In addition to consumer apps, Studycat also offers learning resources such as worksheets, stories, songs, and activities, along with a schools platform for early years classrooms. The company said these tools are intended to give families and educators flexible ways to reinforce language learning at home or in group settings.

Studycat's continued growth comes as more families look for structured, engaging, and safe digital learning options for young children. With its focus on play-based instruction, progress visibility, and multilingual learning, the company said it expects interest in fun kids language apps to remain strong.

Families and educators can learn more about Studycat and its early language learning products through the company website.

For more information, visit studycat.