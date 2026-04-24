Qatar Launches Community Running Sessions

The Qatar Sports for All Federation has launched a new training run as part of its“365 Days of Activity” programme, an initiative aimed at encouraging healthier lifestyles through daily exercise in public parks.

The first session took place on the green fields of Al Rayyan Park, where more than 60 participants of different age groups took part in a community-focused training event.

The atmosphere was marked by enthusiasm and strong engagement, reflecting growing public interest in open sports initiatives.

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The session included a variety of fitness exercises and running drills designed to improve endurance and technique.

Certified trainers from the federation supervised the activities, offering tailored guidance to suit different fitness levels and physical abilities.

The initiative is part of broader efforts by the federation to promote community sport and integrate physical activity into daily routines.

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Weekly running sessions are set to continue every Thursday evening, providing an ongoing opportunity for participants to improve fitness and engage in group exercise in an inclusive and supportive environment.