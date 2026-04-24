Education Above All Project To Support Over 103,550 Direct Beneficiaries In Sudan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A major livelihood and youth employment initiative in Sudan initiated by Education Above All (EAA) Foundation in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), is expected to support over 103,500 direct beneficiaries and an estimated 1.7mn indirect beneficiaries.

Aimed at responding to the urgent needs of conflict-affected communities, the programme is helping to create pathways to recovery and self-reliance. The ongoing project focuses on strengthening employment and self-employment opportunities for vulnerable populations, particularly young people whose lives and livelihoods have been disrupted by conflict.

Noora Faisal al-Thani, head of Employment Programmes, Silatech Programme at EAA Foundation told 'Gulf Times' that the project is designed to address critical and closely linked challenges in Sudan.

“Through this partnership, we are investing in the resilience, dignity, and potential of young people in Sudan by creating pathways to employment and self-employment in agriculture. At a time of profound hardship, this initiative aims to support livelihoods, strengthen food security, and help communities move towards greater stability and recovery,” said al-Thani.

The project addresses two major issues of the loss of income and employment opportunities among youth, and the deterioration of food security and agricultural productivity among war-affected households.“Its core objective is to place young people into employment and self-employment opportunities while also improving agricultural production and food availability for vulnerable communities, particularly in the Gezirah Scheme in central Sudan,” she explained.

A total of 30,955 youth, including internally displaced persons, are expected to benefit through employment and self-employment opportunities created under the project. This reflects a substantial investment in youth as agents of recovery and community resilience in a context where conflict has sharply reduced economic options.

The programme emphasises on agriculture as both an economic engine and a source of stability. The initiative seeks to equip young people with the means to participate meaningfully in the agriculture and livestock sectors, enabling them to generate income, support their households, and contribute to local food systems.

The delivery model of the project is practical and field-based by supporting young people through access to diverse seeds, livestock inputs, and improved agricultural practices, while also helping rehabilitate critical irrigation systems that are essential for restoring production in affected areas.

A key feature of the initiative is the use of Farmers Field Schools which provide community-based learning and skills development to strengthen agricultural knowledge, productivity, and sustainability. Through this combination of input support, technical assistance, and infrastructure rehabilitation, the project aims not only to create jobs, but also to improve the quality and viability of agricultural livelihoods.

Beyond youth employment, the project has a wider humanitarian and development impact. Al-Thani noted: "This broader impact comes from the project's role in restoring agricultural production, improving local food availability, and helping stabilise communities affected by displacement and crisis. By increasing productivity and strengthening livelihoods, the initiative contributes not only to household survival but also to wider community recovery."

An important dimension of the project is its contribution to food security, social cohesion and resilience. It aims to strengthen the resilience of both displaced and host communities by improving their ability to sustain agricultural activity, restore productive assets, and rebuild a degree of economic stability. In doing so, it supports conditions that can contribute to greater peace, stability, and recovery at the local level.

The initiative also has a strong community development dimension. By investing in farmers, agricultural production, infrastructure rehabilitation, and practical capacity-building, it supports a more durable foundation for self-reliance. Through its integrated design, the initiative helps communities move beyond short-term coping toward stronger local production systems and better economic prospects for youth and vulnerable households alike.

"The Sudan project reflects EAA Foundation's broader commitment, to creating meaningful opportunities for young people in crisis-affected settings," added al-Thani. "It demonstrates how targeted support to agriculture and livelihoods can serve as a powerful platform for youth employment, food security, and resilience-building in one of the world's most challenging humanitarian contexts."