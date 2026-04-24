Sopore Protest Fallout: 6 Detained Under PSA For Unrest

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Six persons have been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Sopore area of north Kashmir for their alleged involvement in recent student protest violence and acts of vandalism, police said on Friday.

A police spokesman said the six were booked under the PSA for disrupting public order during a protest that had erupted in Sopore earlier this month. The protest was triggered at Government Girls Higher Secondary School after a female student alleged sexual assault by a senior lecturer, who was subsequently booked and suspended pending inquiry.

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The detained individuals have been identified as Umar Akbar Hajam of Seelu, Salman Ahmed Shala of Shalpora Sopore, Altaf Ahmed Sheikh of Panzipora Tarzoo, Mubashir Ahmed Gilkar of Naseerabad, Muzammil Mushtaq Changa of Arampora, and Majid Firdous Dar of Chinkipora.

“All the individuals have been detained under PSA after obtaining proper detention warrants from the competent authority (District Magistrate) and have been lodged in District Jail Bhadarwah,” the spokesman said.

Police said the accused were actively involved in instigating unrest, indulging in vandalism and attempting to disturb peace during the protest. Their actions posed a serious threat to public order and safety, the spokesman added.

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Reiterating a zero-tolerance approach, police said strict action would continue against those involved in unlawful activities that threaten peace and stability in the area.

“More individuals involved in the said incidents are being identified and are under process for similar legal action, including detention under PSA,” the spokesman said.

The case marks a significant escalation in action following the protests, with authorities invoking preventive detention laws to curb further unrest.

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