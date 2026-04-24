Odisha CM Announces Sugar Mill, Textile Park For Balangir's Growth

New Industrial Projects for Balangir

In a major push for the industrial and rural landscape of Western Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the establishment of a new Sugar Mill and a Textile Park in Balangir. Speaking at the state-level celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day, the CM emphasised that the district is poised for a significant economic transformation.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 304 projects with a total investment of Rs 580 crore. This includes a new Nursing College at the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital.

Focus on Rural Governance and Transparency

Reflecting on his own journey as a former Sarpanch, CM Majhi stated that Panchayats are the backbone of democracy. "Our government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of 'Viksit Bharat' reach the last person in the village," he said. He also launched the Panchayati Raj Samikshya Portal to enhance transparency in rural governance.

Welfare Schemes and Housing for All

The CM distributed work orders to over 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana and confirmed that Odisha will receive 10 lakh additional houses under PMAY. Furthermore, he reiterated the state's mission to provide piped water to every household by March 2027 through a massive Rs 54,000 crore investment.

Record Budget for Rural Development

The event was attended by Deputy CM KV Singh Deo and PR Minister Rabi Narayan Nayak, who highlighted the record Rs 44,309 crore budget allocated for rural development this year. (ANI)

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