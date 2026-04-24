Orca Announces 2026 Annual General And Special Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“ Orca” or the“ Company”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) announces that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") will be held on June 17, 2026. The record date for determining the shareholders of the Company (" Shareholders ") entitled to receive notice of, attend, and to vote at the Meeting has been set as May 13, 2026 (the " Record Date "). Shareholders whose names appear on the list of Shareholders at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to attend and vote their shares at the Meeting. Further details regarding the Meeting, including the time, location, and matters to be considered, will be set out in the Company's management information circular and related meeting materials, which will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and mailed to Shareholders in accordance with applicable securities laws. About Orca Energy Group Inc. Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

For further information please contact: Jay Lyons Lisa Mitchell Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)20 8434 2754 +44 (0)20 8434 2754 ... ... For media enquiries: Celicourt (PR) Mark Antelme ... +44-20 8434 2643

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information (collectively, " forward-looking information ") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information, other than historical fact included in this news release, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates to occur in the future, are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "seek", "aims" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements relating to: the date of the Meeting and the Record Date, the determination of Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, and the Company's provision of additional details regarding the Meeting including a management information circular and additional meeting materials. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks include, without limitation: risks impacting the date of the Meeting and the Record Date, risks involving the Company's ability to provide additional details regarding the Meeting including a management information circular and related meeting materials, and other risks. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying forward-looking information materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These assumptions include, without limitation: the Company will proceed with the Meeting on the Meeting date and determine Shareholders entitled to vote on the Record Date, the Company's ability to provide additional details regarding the Meeting including a management information circular and related meeting materials, and other matters. The forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.