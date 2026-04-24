Orca Announces 2026 Annual General And Special Meeting
|For further information please contact:
|Jay Lyons
|Lisa Mitchell
|Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|+44 (0)20 8434 2754
|+44 (0)20 8434 2754
|...
|...
|For media enquiries:
|Celicourt (PR)
|Mark Antelme
|...
|+44-20 8434 2643
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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information (collectively, " forward-looking information ") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information, other than historical fact included in this news release, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates to occur in the future, are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "seek", "aims" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements relating to: the date of the Meeting and the Record Date, the determination of Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, and the Company's provision of additional details regarding the Meeting including a management information circular and additional meeting materials. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks include, without limitation: risks impacting the date of the Meeting and the Record Date, risks involving the Company's ability to provide additional details regarding the Meeting including a management information circular and related meeting materials, and other risks. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying forward-looking information materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These assumptions include, without limitation: the Company will proceed with the Meeting on the Meeting date and determine Shareholders entitled to vote on the Record Date, the Company's ability to provide additional details regarding the Meeting including a management information circular and related meeting materials, and other matters. The forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
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