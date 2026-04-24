Encorps Leads Cross-District CTE Teacher Professional Development In California To Advance Workforce Readiness

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program recently convened CTE teachers from Mountain View–Los Altos Union High School District (MVLA) and Campbell Union High School District (CUHSD) for a cross-district CTE teacher professional development experience in California focused on strengthening collaboration, aligning instruction to industry needs, and advancing workforce readiness.

The March 26 session,“Building Connections: CTE Pathway Collaboration & Work-Based Learning Design,” brought educators together across district lines to engage in hands-on, collaborative planning centered on real-world application and student outcomes.

At a time when schools are working to better connect classroom learning to workforce demands, the session emphasized practical strategies teachers can immediately apply, from refining pathway-aligned units to integrating work-based learning experiences into instruction.

Feedback from participants reflected a strong response to the collaborative design, particularly around sense of belonging, engagement, and relevance. Teachers consistently pointed to the opportunity to collaborate with peers across districts as one of the most impactful aspects of the experience.

“Talking with other teachers was incredibly helpful. Other districts are dealing with the same challenges we are and finding different ways to solve them.”

“Time to collaborate and compare what you are doing with other professionals is essential to help us all grow.”

“Being able to hear from others in the same and different industries really empowers our teaching.”

Educators also emphasized the value of sharing real classroom practices and resources, an approach that differs from traditional, top-down professional development models.

“We shared a lot of different resources and ideas-it's something we should be doing more often.”

“Hearing from colleagues about their lessons and classroom practices gave me ideas I can bring back right away.”

The training included an industry panel featuring professionals from relevant sectors, offering insight into the skills and expectations shaping today's workforce. Teachers emphasized the importance of integrating both technical and professional skills into their instruction while also identifying opportunities to make future industry engagement more interactive and better aligned to specific pathways.

“The panel reinforced that we need to push not just content, but the soft skills employers are looking for.”

“Hearing from industry partners made it clear that the challenges we see in the classroom are the same ones showing up in the workplace.”

Angel Beamer, Executive Director of EnCorps STEM Teachers Program, underscored the importance of investing in teachers as part of a broader workforce strategy:

“If we're serious about building a strong workforce pipeline, we have to invest in the teachers delivering these pathways. This means creating real structures for collaboration, not just within districts but across them, so teachers can align what they're doing with both industry expectations and each other.”

District leaders from both MVLA and CUHSD partnered closely with EnCorps to design the session, ensuring alignment with local priorities while expanding opportunities for cross-district collaboration.

The experience also surfaced clear next steps, including increasing time for teacher-led collaboration, strengthening pathway alignment, and building ongoing structures for resource sharing and communication across districts.

As California continues to invest in Career Technical Education as a key driver of workforce development, this cross-district CTE teacher professional development effort reflects a growing recognition: strong pathways depend not only on program design but also on the teachers implementing them and the support structures that sustain them.

About EnCorps STEM Teachers Program

EnCorps STEM Teachers Program recruits, trains, and supports STEM professionals to become educators and mentors in public schools. By connecting real-world expertise with classroom instruction, EnCorps helps students see the relevance of STEM learning and explore pathways into high-demand careers. Learn more at

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