SBU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Latest Prisoner Swap

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The video was published by the SBU press service, Ukrinform reports.

According to the agency, the exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized bodies acting on instructions from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Every Ukrainian life is of the highest value,” the agency emphasized.

Zelensky: 193 defenders returning to Ukraine from Russian captivity

As previously reported, 193 Ukrainian defenders were brought from Russian captivity on April 24, including wounded servicemen. This was the second stage of the so-called“Easter exchange.”